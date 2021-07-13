One in five high street workers are self-isolating due to Government pandemic tracing rules, and the situation could worsen, hospitality and retail bosses have warned MPs.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade group UKHospitality, told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee that firms have forecast that a third of staff could soon be isolating.

She said this comes on top of a wider labour shortage following the impact of lockdown measures and people moving out of the sector to find employment.

Ms Nicholls told the committee on Tuesday: “We have one in five hospitality staff in isolation, and we have particular concerns as around 60% of our staff are under 30.

“The changes to allow double-vaccinated people to avoid isolation won’t kick in in a material way until September because the workforce won’t have been able to have their second jabs until then.

“We believe we need to have a test-to-release policy to help them work.

“For many of our small businesses, if you lose one or two of your workers you don’t have enough people to open at all, and obviously that has huge ramifications.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said there was a similar proportion of shop worker absences due to isolation rules.

“We are seeing some vacancy rates of around 20%,” she told MPs.

“And only some of that is directly people with Covid – a lot is the indirect consequence of having to isolate, irrespective of tests or whether one has had two vaccines.