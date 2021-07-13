Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce the Scottish Government’s decision on Tuesday afternoon at Holyrood.

The First Minister has previously said she hopes to move the whole country to Level 0 from July 19.

Level 0 would reduce the two-metre distancing rule to one metre in indoor public spaces.

Indoor gathering restrictions would be further lifted to allow up to eight people from up to three households to meet.

The 11pm closure time for pubs operating indoors will also be scrapped, but nightclubs and adult entertainment will have to remain shut.

Speaking ahead of Ms Sturgeon’s announcement, Professor Linda Bauld told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme: “What I’m expecting to hear from the information I have that’s publicly available, is we will proceed to Level 0 on July 19.

“The situation, although still fragile, does seem to be showing some signs of being certainly sustainable, as in we’re able to cope with it.

“We may well be past the peak… I’m hoping what we’re seeing is a consistent trend.

“What the Scottish Government will want to avoid is what is happening in Europe now.

“The Netherlands has seen an over 700% increase in cases. They’ve had to close nightclubs again, put restrictions on bars and restaurants, they’ve had to cancel mass events.

“I think the Scottish Government will want to continue to move forward, but Level 0 is not a huge jump, it’s a relatively modest jump to the next stage.”

