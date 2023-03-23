Lockdown 3 years on: 29 eerie photos of Scotland's empty streets from the start of lockdown in 2020
The streets and motorways of Scotland’s cities lay deserted as the country adapted to the national coronavirus lockdown
By Joshua King
Published 28th Feb 2019, 14:03 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:22 GMT
Today marks the third anniversary of the first lockdown, with people across the country set to fall silent at midday to mark lives lost during the pandemic on the third anniversary of the first lockdown.
While the days of lockdown are many that people want to forget, we look back through the archives to what Scotland was like on the first day of lockdown.
