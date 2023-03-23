There will be a minutes silence at midday today to mark lives lost during the pandemic on the third anniversary of the first lockdown.

The minute’s silence will be held at Scotland’s Covid Memorial in Glasgow’s Pollok Park as part of the National Day of Reflection, which is led by Marie Curie, the UK end of life charity.

A remembrance walk will be held and a wreath laid in memory of the lives lost to Covid with memorial creator Alec Finlay set to be joined by Scotland’s Makar Kathleen Jamie set to lead the event.

The memorial is a collection of “I remember” oak tree supports along a memorial walk through the park.

Mr Finlay, the poet and artist who was commissioned to make the memorial, said the designs were inspired by the support ordinary people showed one another during the pandemic.

The event coincides with the completion of the memorial, the first phase of which was opened by Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney last May following a campaign led by The Herald.

Speaking at the time, Mr Finlay said: “It is an artwork made not by me, but by the people of Scotland.

Similar events will be held across Scotland with a the launch of a new memorial garden in Dundee.

The University of Dundee Botanic Garden is to formally open its Good Grief Memorial Garden on Thursday.

At the heart of the garden are four specially commissioned obelisks, representing the seasons of the year.

It is believed to be the first botanic garden in the world that marks those lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, and will also provide a quiet space for anyone wishing to reflect on the life of a loved one.

Kevin Frediani, curator of the Botanic Garden, said, “Visitors have always sought peace and tranquillity here at the Botanic Garden, but the opening of a dedicated memorial garden will allow visitors a beautiful, considered space to reflect on a lost relative or friend.