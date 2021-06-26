Covid Scotland: Three more deaths recorded as Scotland reports another 2,836 positive cases

The latest Scottish Government data shows that in the last 24 hours, another 2,836 people have tested positive for the virus.

By Beth Murray
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 2:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th June 2021, 4:17 pm
Since the start of the outbreak, 2,199,742 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland

Of 33,569 tests that were carried out in the last 24 hours, 8.9 per cent that reported results came back positive.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

197 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, while 18 people were in intensive care.

Three more deaths were reported which brings the total number of people who died under this measure – testing positive for Covid-19 within 28 days – to 7,708.

3,730,101 people have received the first dose of the vaccination to date and 2,666,827 have received their second dose.

This week Scotland saw the largest drop in vaccination figures since May 9, with just 27,766 doses delivered on Wednesday.

On May 9 just over 28,000 vaccinations were administered in Scotland.

