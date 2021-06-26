Since the start of the outbreak, 2,199,742 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland

Of 33,569 tests that were carried out in the last 24 hours, 8.9 per cent that reported results came back positive.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

197 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, while 18 people were in intensive care.

Three more deaths were reported which brings the total number of people who died under this measure – testing positive for Covid-19 within 28 days – to 7,708.

3,730,101 people have received the first dose of the vaccination to date and 2,666,827 have received their second dose.

This week Scotland saw the largest drop in vaccination figures since May 9, with just 27,766 doses delivered on Wednesday.

On May 9 just over 28,000 vaccinations were administered in Scotland.

Three more deaths have been recorded as Scotland reports another 2,836 positive cases.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.