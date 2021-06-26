Covid Scotland: Vaccine rollout dips to lowest daily rate since March

Some 27,766 doses were delivered on Wednesday, including 13,683 first doses and 14,083 second doses.

This is the lowest daily total number of doses since May 9, when just over 28,000 were given.

Throughout the rollout dose numbers have been lower on Sundays and some other holidays.

People walk passed a Vaccination Centre sign at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston. Picture: PA Media

The last time a weekday figure fell as low as that on Wednesday was March 11, a Thursday, when 26,812 doses were given.

The vaccine rollout in Scotland has slowed in recent days, with daily dose figures falling from around 50,000 per day early this month to around 40,000 in the weeks after.

Recently the daily count has hovered just above 30,000, dropping to below that on Wednesday.

The Scottish Government did not respond to questions about Wednesday’s lower dose count, but ministers have recently warned of pressure on vaccine supply.

This applies especially to Pfizer and Moderna doses, which are more in demand now the programme has been changed, and AstraZeneca is no longer advised for over-40s.

All over-50s are set to have two vaccine doses by Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The next milestone will be July 26, when all over-40s are due to have received both doses.

By August 30 this will include all over-30s.

Finally, the Scottish Government aims to give all adults a second dose by September 12.

Ministers and public health officials have highlighted the importance of vaccination as case numbers continue to rise in Scotland.

Some 1,747 cases were reported on Friday.

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said on Friday: “The rise in cases might be alarming for some people, but it’s important to emphasise that we’re in a very different phase now – vaccines significantly modify the spread, impact and severity of disease. All of this is being very carefully monitored across UK.

"The link between cases and hospitalisation has very substantially weakened, and for the majority needing hospital care the length of stay is shorter with less severe disease. Again, this is all being very closely monitored. Vaccination remains the best protection.”

