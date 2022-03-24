Covid Scotland: Number of patients in hospital in Scotland hits record high for fourth consecutive day

The number of people in hospital in Scotland with coronavirus has reached a record high for the fourth consecutive day, with official figures showing 2,322 patients on Wednesday, up 65 on the previous day.

By Lucinda Cameron
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:48 pm

Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths and 13,564 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,246.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: More people in hospital with Covid than at peak of Omicron wave
Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths and 13,564 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

There were 2,322 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 2,257 the day before, with 26 in intensive care, up one.

So far 4,340,913 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,089,448 have received their second dose, and 3,445,629 have received a third dose or booster.

Authorities said that due to methodology changes, cumulative vaccination figures reported today are lower in comparison to previous days.

Elsewhere, new figures show staff absences at NHS hospitals in England due to Covid-19 have jumped more than 30% week-on-week, the biggest increase since the start of the year.

ScotlandCovid-19Scottish GovernmentNHSEngland