Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths and 13,564 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,246.

There were 2,322 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 2,257 the day before, with 26 in intensive care, up one.

So far 4,340,913 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,089,448 have received their second dose, and 3,445,629 have received a third dose or booster.

Authorities said that due to methodology changes, cumulative vaccination figures reported today are lower in comparison to previous days.