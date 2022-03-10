The daily number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test is also now equal to the highest point in that wave, and has doubled from yesterday.

Some 1,636 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently-confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 127 on the day before.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is higher than the peak of the Omicron wave, 1,571, recorded on January 19. It is also the highest figure recorded since February 2021.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

The all-time high during the pandemic was recorded on January 22, 2021, at 2,053.

As of this week, Scottish Government figures for those in hospital with Covid include cases of reinfection with the virus, which is estimated to account for about ten per cent of cases.

A total of 41 new deaths were reported on Thursday within 28 days of a positive Covid test, equal to the highest figure of the Omicron wave, recorded on January 14.

It comes as 14,387 new cases were reported on Thursday, up from 11,957 the previous day and the highest since January 8, when 15,646 were reported.

Health secretary Humza Yousa said on Wednesday that rising Covid-19 infections were “concerning”.

The SNP MSP tweeted: “With a rise in cases we have also seen a steady rise in Covid hospital occupancy. Over the last week there has been a 23% rise (1509 people with Covid in our hospitals).

“Rising numbers in our hospitals and community (which contributes to Covid-related staff absences) all impact our NHS recovery.

And he added: “Important we do not let our guard down and we continue to abide by remaining guidance and regulations that help to keep us safe.

“Vaccinations have been a game-changer, a reminder it is not too late to get your first, second or booster dose if eligible.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.