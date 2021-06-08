In the last 24 hours, 695 new positive cases were reported in Scotland – with these accounting for 5 per cent of the 14, 873 tests carried out yesterday.

Speaking to MSPs, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that cases over the last seven days have increased by approximately 50 percent, with a net increase of 5,475 new cases seen in the same period.

The latest number of daily positive tests represents an increase of 54 on the figure reported on Monday, suggesting cases across Scotland are continuing to increase steadily.

Despite the rise, no new deaths have been registered in Scotland.

The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic remains at 7,677.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon confirmed that no new patients have been admitted to intensive care due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours – the total remains 12.

There are currently 121 patients in hospital with recently-confirmed coronavirus – a decrease of one since Monday.

Coronavirus Scotland: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today (June 8) that almost three quarters of Scotland's adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The First Minister insisted that the Scottish Government “remained optimistic” amid the surge of coronavirus cases due to the performance of Scotland’s vaccination programme.

But, she added, concern over the Delta variant showed why the country must remain cautious as restrictions in Scotland are eased.

Ms Sturgeon said that 3,403,866 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, and a further 2,282,203 have received their second dose.

That figure means almost three quarters of the adult population have received at least one vaccination dose.

