In total, 1,044 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which was a positivity rate of just 5.6 per cent of all tests carried out which provided results.

The First Minister said that they “should never put too much emphasis on a single day’s figures" but that the low positivity rate recorded today was worth mentioning.

In total 342,059 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

She also reported that another seven people had died from the virus over the last 24 hours.

This means that since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,866 people have died under this measurement – testing positive for coronavirus in the previous 28 days before their death.

Yesterday 472 people were in hospital with the virus, this was a decrease of three from the figure reported the day before.

There were 63 people in intensive care which was two less than the previous figure reported yesterday.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland.

Today Scotland recorded a vaccination milestone having administered over four million first doses to adults across the country.

So far 4,000,653 people have had their first dose – 2,031 of those were in the last 24 hours – and 3,108,928 people have had their second dose with 16,826 having been administered in the last 24 hours.

