The warning is in place from noon until 10pm on Tuesday, July 27, and states that heavy, thundery showers will likely bring travel disruption and cause localised flooding.

The warning covers Inverness and much of the north east of the Highlands, Edinburgh and the Lothians, Perth and Stirling, and reaches west towards Glasgow and Strathclyde.

According to the Met Office, when an amber warning is issued it means that there is an increased chance of extreme weather causing severe impacts. This includes the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

While today’s warning is in place, forecasters have warned that flooding of homes and businesses is possible and could happen quickly, with some buildings at risk of being damaged from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

To stay safe during thunder and lightning you should avoid using your landline unless in an emergency as telephone lines can conduct electricity, and if possible avoid spending too much time outside.

If you do have to go out you should avoid water and aim to stay a safe distance away from trees, poles or metal objects; these can include golf clubs, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, prams and wire fences or rails.

If you happen to be camping during a thunderstorm, you should try to stay away from the metal poles in the tent.

A less severe yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place across the majority of mainland Scotland from midday today until midnight.

In addition to the thunderstorms, yellow and amber rain warnings are in place in Scotland as well.

Persistent and heavy rainfall is likely to cause some severe and localised flooding resulting in disruption to travel and significant delays.

The landslide-prone Rest and Be Thankful pass on the A83 in Argyll will be closed from 8pm today because of the threat of heavy rain.

Traffic will be diverted onto a parallel single-track diversion route below it through Glen Croe, known as the Old Military Road.

Conditions will be assessed at noon tomorrow to see if it is safe to re-open the A83.

