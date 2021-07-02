Follow along here for all of the updates throughout the day.
Covid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon due to give coronavirus briefing as cases reach record levels
Last updated: Friday, 02 July, 2021, 07:01
- Scotland’s covid cases reach record levels since the start of the pandemic
- Nicola Sturgeon expected to give update on track and trace delays
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an update on covid in Scotland later today.
It is understood the First Minister is due to speak about track and trace delays.
Good morning, welcome to our live blog. Follow here for live updates on covid news in Scotland, the UK and the world.
Page 1 of 1