LiveCovid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon due to give coronavirus briefing as cases reach record levels

Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on the coronavirus situation in Scotland later today as cases reach a new record high.

By Katharine Hay
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:51 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Follow along here for all of the updates throughout the day.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Covid Scotland LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon due to give coronavirus briefing as cases reach record levels

Last updated: Friday, 02 July, 2021, 07:01

  • Scotland’s covid cases reach record levels since the start of the pandemic
  • Nicola Sturgeon expected to give update on track and trace delays
Friday, 02 July, 2021, 07:01

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an update on covid in Scotland later today.

It is understood the First Minister is due to speak about track and trace delays.

Friday, 02 July, 2021, 06:54

Good morning, welcome to our live blog. Follow here for live updates on covid news in Scotland, the UK and the world.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Nicola SturgeonScotland