Of the deaths, 11 people were under 65, seven were 65-74, and 29 were over 75.
There were 11 deaths in Glasgow, six in Edinburgh, and five in Dundee.
It means a total of 10,268 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, figures from Public Health Scotland showed just under a third (32.1%) of adults in their 30s have been double-jabbed, with the figure for 18 to 29-year-olds at 20.5%.
Data also shows 69.6% of 18 to 29-year-olds have had a first dose of the vaccine, along with 80.8% of people in their 30s.