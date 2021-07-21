Covid Scotland: Plea for young people to take up vaccine after second lowest daily doses on record

Just 2,483 first doses were delivered on Monday – the second lowest figure while daily vaccine totals have been published, behind 2,358 on April 19.

All adults have been offered a first dose, the Scottish Government has said, but just 70 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds have taken this up, with an even lower rate among men in this age group.

In age groups above 55, this figure is 100 per cent.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and deputy chief medical officer Dr Nicola Steedman urged young people to take up their vaccine.

Ms Sturgeon told a Covid briefing on Tuesday the Scottish Government would do “everything it can” to encourage the take-up.

She said: “We are exploring all possible methods of making the vaccine as accessible as possible for people who haven't had it yet, but also ways in which we can address any of the other reasons why some people might be reluctant to come forward.

"Ultimately, the vaccine is not compulsory … there’s no suggestion you can make a vaccine for the population compulsory.

"So that means that people do have the right to decide not to get vaccinated.

"But I would really urge people not to exercise that right, but to exercise their right to protect themselves and others as much as possible from Covid.”

Dr Steedman said: "From a clinical point of view we know that generally speaking, through population vaccination plans, younger people's uptake tends to be lower.

"Having said that I don't think that that's something we shouldn’t be endeavouring to improve, but it is something that's been noted across a number of different vaccination programmes.”

Dr Steedman asked young people to make their concerns about the vaccine known.

"If you're not sure, come to the drop in vaccination clinic and speak to an immuniser,” she said.

"Tell them what your concerns are, let them at least discuss things and go through the pros and cons for you personally to make an informed choice.

"It is a choice in Scotland. We're very clear about that, we just want people to make the right choice for themselves.”

