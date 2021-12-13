Covid Scotland: Lateral flow test shortage amid surge in Omicron variant

When ordering lateral flow test kits, the order form states that no more are available, raising concerns of a nationwide shortage amid a surge in the Omicron variant.

In Scotland, guidance from the Scottish Government is for individuals to self-test for Covid-19 before they leave the house, every time they do so.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is predicated on the assumption of easy access to testing, but it is not known what the capacity for home testing kits across the UK is, or how secure the supply chains are.

A screenshot of the error message on the lateral flow test order form.

A shortage in the available tests would undermine public health guidance and the Covid-19 passport, which asks for either proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result.

Deputy first minister John Swinney said last week: “We want people to increase the frequency of the use of lateral flow tests, away from the two times per week to much more frequently when they are socialising and interacting with others.

"Personally, I am now doing a lateral flow test every day I am going out with the prospect of meeting other members of the public outside my household.

Lateral flow tests are in short supply with the UK Government's order system not allowing orders.

"I would encourage others to do exactly the same, because that gives me confidence I'm protecting my household and it gives me confidence I'm protecting other people."

The introduction of more measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland were described as “inevitable” by health secretary Humza Yousaf on Monday morning.

This could be in the form of a further roll-out of the vaccine passport to more hospitality venues such as pubs, restaurants and cafes, but could also see limits on the number of people allowed to mix socially indoors.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce further measures in a statement to the Scottish Parliament tomorrow.

The UK and Scottish Governments have been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.