This list covers all 14 Scottish health boards and includes the total number of confirmed Omicron cases detected so far in each, as well as the number each area has risen by in the latest 24 hour period.

While this list is based on the number of cases confirmed by Public Health Scotland, data suggests that the number of Omicron cases in Scotland could possibly be much higher, spreading across every health board.

Here is the latest breakdown of the Omicron variant in Scotland.

1. Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has recorded 220 Omicron cases to date. This is 87 more than the figure reported on on Tuesday. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Lanarkshire NHS Lanarkshire has recorded the second highest number of Omicron cases of any health board in Scotland. 142 cases have been recorded in total, an increase of 63 from the figure reported the day before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Lothian NHS Lothian has recorded another 53 Omicron cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number in the Lothians to 78 as of December 15. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Forth Valley NHS Forth Valley is next on the list having recorded 31 Omicron cases so far. This is 11 more than the previous figure reported. Photo: Google Photo Sales