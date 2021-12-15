Yesterday there were 296 confirmed Omicron cases in the country and today that has almost doubled, rising to 562.

In total 5,155 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours.

61,011 tests were carried out in total and of those which reported results, 9.1 per cent were positive.

The date published by the Scottish Government also stated that another 22 deaths had been recorded bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic in Scotland to 9,746.

Yesterday 38 people were in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus and 544 people were in hospital in total.

To date, 4,364,802 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,981,180 have received their second dose, and 2,254,406 have received a third dose or booster.

