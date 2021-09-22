Here are the 10 neighbourhoods in Scotland which have recorded the most coronavirus cases this week.

The latest official figures show thousands are testing positive for the virus every day in Scotland.

Now as the Scottish Government prepares for the introduction of vaccine passports on 1 October, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Scotland are recording the most Covid-19 cases.

We have also broken down the data to show which council areas in Scotland recorded the highest rates in the last seven days.

Our ranking is based on the rate of cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 18 September.

1. Blackburn Blackburn in Aberdeenshire is the neighbourhood in Scotland with the highest coronavirus rate in Scotland this week. It has a population of 3,438 and recorded 67 cases in total, which was a rate of 1,948.8 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Allanton - Newmains Rural Allanton in North Lanarkshire has a population of 3,835 and recorded 54 cases of Covid-19 last week. This was a rate of 1,408.1 cases per 100,000 people.

3. Girvan Glendoune Girvan Glendoune in South Ayrshire is next having recorded a rate of 1,346.3 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people last week. This area has a population of 3,194 and recorded 43 cases in total over the seven day timeframe.

4. Heathfield Heathfield in South Ayrshire has a population of 4,412 and recorded 58 cases of coronavirus over the last seen days. This was 1,314.6 cases per 100,000 people.