Here are the 13 Scottish areas with the highest Covid rates including West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and Midlothian.

Covid Scotland: Here are the 13 areas with the highest Covid rates including West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and Midlothian

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the highest coronavirus rates according to the latest government data as figures begin to stabilise.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 4:55 am

The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed MSP’s in parliament on Tuesday and said data indicates case figures are beginning to decline.

She also confirmed that vaccine passports would be coming into force on October 1 at 5am.

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between September 12 and 18.

1. West Dunbartonshire

West Dunbartonshire recorded 659 positive cases in the last seven days, this was a rate of 746.0 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire recorded 736 cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days. This was a case rate of 656.3 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire recorded 653.7 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over the last seven days. That was 2,230 cases in total.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Renfrewshire

Renfrewshire recorded 1,122 cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This was 625.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4