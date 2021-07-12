Covid Scotland: Another 2,134 cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours while no new deaths have been reported

In the last 24 hours Scotland has recorded another 2,134 cases of coronavirus while no new reports have been reported, according to the latest daily figures.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 3:10 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The figures released by the Scottish Government show that in total 21,326 tests were carried out, and of those that reported results, 11.1 per cent were positive.

The death toll in Scotland since the start of the pandemic remains at 7,757 since no additional deaths were reported today.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

There were 469 people in hospital yesterday with coronavirus, up 24 from the day before, and 40 people are being treated in intensive care.

Read More

Read More
'SNP have lost control of the pandemic' say Labour amid calls for four week gap ...

To date, 3,934,408 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 2,893,271 have received their second dose.

The Scottish Government added that Public Health Scotland is aware of a delay in results from the Glasgow lighthouse laboratory.

An investigation into the delay is ongoing and the laboratory is continuing to process test results while they work to resolve the issue.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - Pool /Getty Images)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotlandScottish GovernmentPublic Health Scotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.