'SNP have lost control of the pandemic' say Labour amid calls for four week gap between vaccine doses

Members of the vaccination Team working at the coronavirus mass vaccine centre at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The WHO’s official guidance around the Pfizer vaccine is that a second dose should be delivered within four weeks of the first dose, however advice from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation states that an eight week gap provides better long-term protection.

A four week gap would be a further reduction from the initial 12 week gap the JCVI advised in January.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of the First Minister’s statement to Holyrood tomorrow on the potential move to level zero across Scotland, Jackie Baillie accused the SNP of having “lost control” of the pandemic.

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson and deputy leader said: “The SNP has lost control of the pandemic and our exit from lockdown hangs in the balance.

“We need immediate action that meets the scale of the crisis before us.

“That’s why Scottish Labour is calling for the time between vaccine doses to be cut to four weeks, in line with the WHO’s advice, to speed up the vaccine rollout.”

Ms Baillie also called for the Test and Protect system to be improved and for “leadership” around long Covid.

She said: “We are also calling on the Government to get a grip of our failing Test and Protect system and instead of cutting corners and lowering standards, do all that they can to support the staff in their efforts.

“We also need to see leadership on long Covid if we are to avoid another health and economic crisis after the pandemic has passed.”

“Make no mistake, any delay to the easing of the restrictions will be the result of SNP inaction and failure.

“We are at a crucial moment in the pandemic – it’s about time we showed the urgency and ambition that we need.”

On Sunday, health secretary Humza Yousaf said it was time to be “cautious, not cavalier” as the decision to relax restrictions nears.

Responding to reports the UK Government has asked for a move to a four week gap in vaccine doses, the Scottish Government said yesterday it would follow the advice of the JCVI.

A spokesperson said: “The current JCVI advice on the gap between first and second doses is clear that eight weeks is optimal - and that reducing that below eight weeks would compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine and how long that effect lasts. If JCVI advices changes in this respect we would, of course, give it consideration.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.