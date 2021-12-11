Covid Scotland: 4,087 new cases recorded today following Nicola Sturgeon's warning about the severity of the Omicron variant

The Scottish Government has released the latest daily figures which show that in the last 24 hours the country has recorded another 4,087 positive coronavirus tests.

By Beth Murray
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 2:26 pm

In total 44,390 tests were carried out and of those which reported results 9.9 per cent were positive.

Public Health Scotland noted that there continues to be an impact on turnaround times between tests being taken and results being reported.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sadly another 12 deaths were also reported which brings the total death toll in Scotland since the start of the pandemic – of people who tested positive in the 28 days before their death – to 9,707.

Yesterday 552 people were in hospital with the virus, and 33 of them were in the intensive care unit.

To date, 4,361,197 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccination, 3,971,488 have received their second dose, and 2,076,084 have received a third dose or booster jag.

