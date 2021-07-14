Covid Scotland: 2,636 new positive cases confirmed in the last 24 hours as 11 more deaths are recorded

In the last 24 hours another 11 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Scotland while 2,636 more people tested positive for the virus.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 2:38 pm
The Scottish Government released the latest figures at 2pm on Wednesday and confirmed that the death toll in Scotland now stands at 7,772 with the 11 additional deaths recorded today.

In total 35,849 tests were carried out, and of those which reported results, 8.1 per cent were positive, 2,636.

Yesterday 515 people were in hospital with the virus, and 46 people were in intensive care.

3,948,446 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 2,914,904 have received their second dose.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed yesterday that Scotland would be moving to Level 0 on July 19 as planned because of the success of the vaccination programme, however she has advised that measures such as the use of face masks would remain in place even past August 9, the proposed date for all restrictions easing.

Here are the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland.

