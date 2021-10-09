Covid Scotland: 18 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,417 new cases in past 24 hours

Scotland recorded 18 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,417 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures from Friday show there were 31,935 new tests, of which 8.1% were positive, up from 7.9% the previous day.

A total of 943 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 47 in 24 hours. Some 61 are in intensive care, down three.

The figures also show 4,246,101 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,859,839 a second dose.

