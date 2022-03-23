As of Sunday, 13,684 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows.

There were eight deaths in people aged under 65 while 21 were aged 65-74, and there were 89 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the deaths, 78 were in hospitals, 32 were in care homes and eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 118 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is the same number of deaths as in the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,245, which is 8% more than the five-year average.”

A memorial wall for those who have lost their lives to Covid.

Edinburgh and North Lanarkshire had the highest number of deaths at council level with 11 each, followed by Highland with ten.

The data for the week of March 14 to 20 showed that 55 of those who died were male and 63 were female.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.

The news just two days after the majority of Covid restrictions were lifted in Scotland.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.