An exterior general view of the London Aquatics Centre

he Olympic Park said on Twitter it involved “the release of a gas” at the centre, causing the area to be evacuated and cordoned off.

The tweet said: “There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance”.

LAS added on Twitter: “We are responding to an incident at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and have a number of resources on scene. More updates to follow.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.