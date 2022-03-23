he Olympic Park said on Twitter it involved “the release of a gas” at the centre, causing the area to be evacuated and cordoned off.
The tweet said: “There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance”.
LAS added on Twitter: “We are responding to an incident at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and have a number of resources on scene. More updates to follow.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.
“A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated.”