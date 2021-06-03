In the last 24 hours, 835 people tested positive for coronavirus - up from 677 yesterday.

Despite the increase, the data indicates the daily test positivity rate has not risen, sitting at 2.8 per cent.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent days, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that case numbers alone may no longer be a good barometer of what course the pandemic is taking, since the UK’s vaccination programme appears to be helping to break the link between infections and hospitalisations and deaths.

Today’s figures show the death toll of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 7,674 - an increase of four.

A total of 110 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down four from the day before, with eight patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 3,305,812 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,137,618 have received their second dose.

In recent days, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that case numbers alone may no longer be a good barometer of what course the pandemic is taking.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.