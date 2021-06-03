Covid in Scotland: Four new coronavirus deaths as daily cases surge

Covid-19 cases in Scotland have surged, newly released figures show, as the Scottish Government confirmed a further four deaths from the virus.

By Conor Marlborough
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:37 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

In the last 24 hours, 835 people tested positive for coronavirus - up from 677 yesterday.

Despite the increase, the data indicates the daily test positivity rate has not risen, sitting at 2.8 per cent.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

In recent days, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that case numbers alone may no longer be a good barometer of what course the pandemic is taking, since the UK’s vaccination programme appears to be helping to break the link between infections and hospitalisations and deaths.

Read More

Read More
'High' number of children in hospital with Covid as research continues into new ...

Today’s figures show the death toll of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 7,674 - an increase of four.

A total of 110 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down four from the day before, with eight patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 3,305,812 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,137,618 have received their second dose.

In recent days, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that case numbers alone may no longer be a good barometer of what course the pandemic is taking.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.