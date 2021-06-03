'High' number of children in hospital with Covid as research continues into new variants

It comes after health secretary Humza Yousaf announced on Wednesday that ten children under the age of ten were admitted to hospital with Covid last week, around eight per cent of the total number of admissions.

Asked how this compares to the number of children hospitalised previously during the pandemic, the Scottish Government said it was unable to give any more information due to patient confidentiality.

But Deputy First Minister and Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney said numbers of children in hospital are currently “on the high side” compared to before.

Concern has been raised previously that the Delta variant of Covid may affect younger people more, although a proportional increase of younger people in hospital is to be expected as they are still unvaccinated.

Mr Swinney told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Thursday: “If you go back over the last 12 months, relatively few children have been hospitalised as a consequence of Covid so we’re now seeing obviously a concentration of hospitalisation outwith the over-50s group because the overwhelming majority of that group are vaccinated and have some protection.

Asked whether more children are being admitted to hospital, he said: “The current numbers are on the high side, certainly over the period of Covid we’ve not seen very many children hospitalised but we’re seeing a number just now, so we have to look at all of these factors to determine is there something in the new variants that are emerging that is making it more acutely challenging for children with a greater health impact, and these are the issues that we keep under constant review and upon which we take clinical advice.”

Asked how the current hospitalisations of children with Covid compare to previously during the pandemic, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The information the health secretary referenced was preliminary data provided to track the impact of Covid-19 across Scotland.

"We continue to work closely with Public Health Scotland to develop data for reporting in the weekly Covid-19 statistical publication.”

