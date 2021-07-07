While First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that such fluctuations in case numbers are likely to be seen as the country eagerly awaits the proposed move into level zero, there are still concerns over the speed with which new covid-19 strains like the Delta variant are spreading across Scotland

Some areas of Scotland have recorded spikes in cases following increased mixing indoors as restrictions have eased – with cities like Edinburgh and Dundee recording some of the highest positive case rates in Scotland this week.

Today’s update to Scotland’s covid-19 daily data saw 3,799 new cases reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

A further five deaths were also reported to have taken place in this period, placing the total number of deaths taking place in Scotland for people who tested positive for covid-19 at 7,740.

The daily case numbers for today (July 7) mark the highest so far this week – with a 60.7% increase on the case numbers reported in the country yesterday of 2,363.

But there is some indication from the Scottish Government that positive test rates are slightly down on the previous day with a 2% decrease to 10%.

This comes after it was reported today that NHS Lanarkshire had been ‘pushed to breaking point’ along with a Highland hospital.

How many people have been vaccinated?

Despite concerns that vaccination rates, along with contact tracing efforts, could be slowing down in Scotland due to demand, vaccinations for dose 2 and cumulative totals continue to show considerable growth.

As of July 7, 3,890,176 people in Scotland have now received their first dose of the vaccine so far – in an increase of 10,718 on the previous day (July 6).

2,808,902 people have now received their second dose of the vaccine, with 17,831 people were reported to have received this dose in the last 24 hours.

