Covid Scotland: How many cases in my area? Here are the 13 Scottish areas with the highest Covid rates this week as Scotland awaits news of restrictions easing
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 13 areas in Scotland that recorded the most cases of Covid-19 between June 26 and July 2.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:04 pm
Boris Johnson announced on Monday that all legal restrictions would end on July 19 in England.
However, Scotland has to wait until next Tuesday, July 13, to hear from Nicola Sturgeon on whether Scotland will move down to Level zero on July 19 as set out in the Scottish Government’s timetable.
This data released by the Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between June 26 and July 2.
