Boris Johnson announced on Monday that all legal restrictions would end on July 19 in England.

However, Scotland has to wait until next Tuesday, July 13, to hear from Nicola Sturgeon on whether Scotland will move down to Level zero on July 19 as set out in the Scottish Government’s timetable.

This data released by the Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between June 26 and July 2.

1. Dundee City Dundee City recorded 1,343 new cases over the last seven days, this was a rate of 899.4 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Midlothian Midlothian recorded 699 cases last week, which was a rate of 756.0 per 100,000 population. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. East Lothian East Lothian recorded a rate of 610.7 cases per 100,000 people. This was 654 cases in total. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. City of Edinburgh The City of Edinburgh recorded 591.9 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. This was a total of 3,107 new cases. Photo: Google Buy photo