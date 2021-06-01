No deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, according to the Government.

It is the first time this has happened since July 30, 2020.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile scientists continue to debate whether the Government should press ahead with the final stages of easing social restrictions later this month.

Coronavirus in the UK: Zero deaths across UK for the first time in months as devolved countries cautiously loosen lockdown restrictions

Downing Street has indicated that Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest the plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21 will need to be delayed.

Asked about the Prime Minister's plans amid warnings over the spread of the Indian variant, a No 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has said on a number of occasions that we haven't seen anything in the data but we will continue to look at the data, we will continue to look at the latest scientific evidence as we move through June towards June 21."

The latest death tally will feed into ministers' considerations.

They will also consider that the announcement on zero deaths comes after a bank holiday weekend, so there may be a delay in the reporting of the figures.

The Government has reported that the total number of deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 127,782.

But separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "The vaccines are clearly working - protecting you, those around you and your loved ones.

"But despite this undoubtedly good news we know we haven't beaten this virus yet, and with cases continuing to rise please remember hands, face, space and let in fresh air when indoors, and of course, make sure when you can you get both jabs."

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that parts of Scotland will move to Level 1 of the Scottish Government's coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, but much of the central belt including Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow will be kept in Level 2.

Reporting by PA

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.