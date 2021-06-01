Covid in Scotland: No review on restrictions in Scotland until end of June

From midnight on Friday some islands will be moved to level zero, while much of the mainland moved to level one, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday.

However, 14 council areas will remain in level two – including Glasgow, which will move down from level three.

The First Minister did not announce regular review points for those areas left behind in higher levels of restrictions, as were held for Glasgow and Moray when they were held in level three.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during the statement at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, on the next stage of lockdown easing. Picture date: Tuesday June 1, 2021.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government confirmed that no further review points are scheduled until June 28.

Nicola Sturgeon had previously set out plans for the whole of Scotland to move to level one from June 7, and then to level zero from June 28.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs she hopes that Scotland can keep on the “right track” in terms of easing of restrictions.

“The vaccines are changing the game,” she said.

" And that means we can still be optimistic about our chances of much more normality over the summer and beyond.

"Indeed, in the days ahead, and while it may still feel a way off for many of us, we will publish more detailed work on what we expect life beyond level 0 to look like, as that greater normality returns. Indeed, one reason for proceeding with more caution now, is to make it easier in the future to resume our progress to level zero - and then beyond.”

Edinburgh and Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, the three Ayrshire areas, North and South Lanarkshire and Clackmannanshire and Stirling will stay in level two, while the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney will move to level zero.

There are fewer restrictions on events in level one, with 200 people able to attend indoors and 1,000 allowed freestanding outdoors, in contrast to 100 and 500 in level two.

People in level one can meet in larger groups outdoors, with 12 people rather than eight allowed to gather.

Up to eight people can meet in pubs and restaurants indoors, rather than six in level two, and 12 can meet in hospitality venues outdoors.

