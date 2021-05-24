It has overtaken Glasgow, with it’s seven date rate per 100,000 population rising to 139.7, and 72 cases over the last week.

The City of Glasgow’s seven day rate is 136.8.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus in Scotland: Positive cases in Clackmannanshire overtakes Glasgow as region with most cases in the country

Glasgow has remained in level three after the rest of Scotland moved to level two due to a high case number two weeks ago.

Moray had also remained for an extra seven days before restrictions were eventually loosened due to a drop in cases.

Earlier today, after receiving his first shot of the vaccine, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf explained that a decision on whether the city will also be able to see restrictions ease is expected later this week.

"There's a range of data we look at," the Health Secretary said.

"We obviously want to see those cases per 100,000 falling, we obviously want to see the test positivity falling, we want to look at hospital admissions and also ICU admissions - I think that's quite critical and quite key.

"But also what I want to hear from local public health directors is can they contain it? Can it be managed?"

He added: "The last thing we want to do is if we're not quite sure, move Glasgow down a level only for in the weeks and months to come then we have to increase the level again and put them back into Level 3.

"That yo-yoing effect isn't going to help anybody at all.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.