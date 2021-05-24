The venue has the ability to administer a minimum of 4,000 jags each day which means the number of missed appointments could be in the thousands.

Officials said the amount of missed appointments is “considerable”, according to BBC Scotland.

Scotland’s health secretary Humza Yousaf, who received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, has urged people to attend their appointments.

The SSE Hydro is being used as a vaccination centre

Speaking after his jag, the Glasgow Pollok MSP said: “We have seen, I’m afraid to say, a slight increase in those who are not attending appointments.

“So my really strong message, my urging, my plea, would be to please attend and if you can’t attend the appointment you’re given of course you do have details where you can switch appointments, rearrange and reschedule, which is really important to do.”

The news comes the day vaccine appointment registration opens for people aged under 30 in Scotland.

Those aged 18 to 29 can now register to receive details of their coronavirus vaccination dates by text or email, rather than by letter.

Vaccinations for the final adult age group are expected to begin in mid-June, but a two-week registration period is now open to receive digital alerts so 18 to 29-years olds do not miss an invitation for a vaccine appointment.

Registration is not compulsory and those who do not register will still receive an offer of a vaccine appointment through the post – as long as their GP’s details are up to date.

To register for alerts about appointments, those who are eligible should visithttps://register.vacs.nhs.scot before Friday June 4.

Once completed, the NHS Scotland registration form says applicants will be located in the “population register” and they will receive a text message, email or both with the result and next steps, or will be contacted if there are any problems with identification.

Anyone not currently registered with a GP can call the national Covid-19 vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 to organise an appointment.

Those living in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will be contacted by their health board directly about appointments.

Anyone 30 or over should not register, and are being asked to instead wait to receive a blue-enveloped vaccine appointment letter, or call the vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, posted the link to register on Twitter and wrote: “If you are aged between 18 and 29, you can now register for your Covid vaccination here.

“Please do – it is the best way to protect yourself and others, and get us all back on the path to normality.”

This is a breaking news story – more as we have it.

