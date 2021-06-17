Coronavirus in Scotland: How to watch Nicola Sturgeon at FMQs, when is the First Minister speaking at Holyrood, what questions might she be asked from opposition leaders including Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar?

The First Minister will be addressing questions from the Scottish Parliament on Thursday afternoon, as well as giving an update on the latest coronavirus data.

When will the First Minister be speaking?

First Minister’s Questions at midday on Thursday.

It usually lasts around an hour as she takes questions firstly from the leaders of each party, and then other MSPs.

How can I watch?

FMQ’s can be watched live on Scottish Parliament TV here.

You can also follow along with The Scotsman live blog here.

What should I expect to hear?

The First Minister will start with a statement to Parliament with the latest coronavirus date including positive cases and hospitalisations.

Also likely to be discussed today is the delays to Covid restriction easing across the country, and the latest on the Delta variant.

Schools, exams and education are almost certainly going to be raised.

