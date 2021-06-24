Covid Scotland: How many cases in my area? 11 areas with the most new coronavirus cases between June 12 and June 18
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 11 areas in Scotland that recorded the highest levels of positive coronavirus tests between June 12 and June 18.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 7:55 am
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
Dundee City remains the worst hit area in Scotland with 303.4 cases per 100,000 people.
This data is from June 12 to June 18.
