11 areas with the most new coronavirus cases between June 12 and June 18.

Covid Scotland: How many cases in my area? 11 areas with the most new coronavirus cases between June 12 and June 18

According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 11 areas in Scotland that recorded the highest levels of positive coronavirus tests between June 12 and June 18.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 7:55 am

Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

Dundee City remains the worst hit area in Scotland with 303.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This data is from June 12 to June 18.

1. Dundee City

Dundee City recorded 453 new cases over the last seven days, this was a rate of 303.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. City of Edinburgh

City of Edinburgh recorded 230.5 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. This was a total of 1,210 new cases.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. East Ayrshire

East Ayrshire recorded 275 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This was a rate of 225.4 cases per 100,00 people.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire recorded 244 cases of Covid-19 between June 12 and June 18. This was a rate of 216.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
ScotlandDataScottish Government
Next Page
Page 1 of 3