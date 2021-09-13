The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between September 4 and 10.

1. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire recorded 1,030 positive cases in the last seven days, this was a rate of 1,165.9 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire recorded a case rate of 1,022.3 cases per 100,000 people last week. This was 982 new cases in total. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Inverclyde Inverclyde is next having recorded 781 cases in the last week. This was a rate of 1,013.5 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. North Lanarkshire North Lanarkshire recorded 975.3 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over the last seven days. That was 3,327 cases in total. Photo: Google Photo Sales