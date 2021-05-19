According to Scottish government data, as of May 18, 3,045,152 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,669,469 people had received their second dose.

The list is ordered by per cent of the population vaccinated; areas with a large population have vaccinated much higher numbers of people but their rates per population are lower on average.

Here are the 10 local authorities in Scotland with the lowest vaccine rates up to May 17.

1. City of Edinburgh City of Edinburgh has given 236,125 people their first dose of the vaccine - 54.0 per cent of the population. 121,493 people have received their second dose - 27.8 per cent of the population. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Glasgow City Glasgow City has administered 294,513 first doses of the vaccine - 56.5 per cent of the population. 148,321 people have been given their second dose - 28.4 per cent of the population. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Aberdeen City Aberdeen City has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 115,565 people - 60.9 per cent of the population. 58,430 people have been given their second dose - 30.8 per cent of the population. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Dundee City Dundee City has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 77,290 people - 63.1 per cent of the population. 47,048 people have been given their second dose - 38.4 per cent of the population. Photo: Google Buy photo