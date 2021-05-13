These are the ten areas of Glasgow with the most coronavirus cases between May 3 and May 9.

Here are 10 ten areas of Glasgow with the most coronavirus cases in the last week as rates are beginning to rise in the city.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 9:18 am
Updated Thursday, 13th May 2021, 4:06 pm

According to the latest figures released by Public Health Scotland, Glasgow City recorded 58.3 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 population last week.

Two weeks ago, between April 23 and April 29, that figure was 29.5 per 100,000 population.

The city has the second highest level of case rates in the country, although, it is still significantly lower than Moray, an area which is currently dealing with an isolated outbreak.

These are the ten areas of Glasgow City with the highest number of coronavirus cases between May 3 and May 9.

1. Pollokshields East

Pollokshields East recorded 29 cases of coronavirus between May 3 and May 9. This area has a population of 5,037.

2. Pollokshields West

Pollokshields West has a population of 4,662 and recorded 21 new cases of coronavirus in the last week.

3. Govanhill West

Govanhill West recorded 14 new coronavirus cases in the last seven days. This area has a population of 5,793 people.

4. Central Easterhouse

Central Easterhouse recorded 13 cases of coronavirus between May 3 and May 9. This area has a population of 2,382.

