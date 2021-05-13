Two weeks ago, between April 23 and April 29, that figure was 29.5 per 100,000 population.

The city has the second highest level of case rates in the country, although, it is still significantly lower than Moray, an area which is currently dealing with an isolated outbreak.

These are the ten areas of Glasgow City with the highest number of coronavirus cases between May 3 and May 9.

1. Pollokshields East Pollokshields East recorded 29 cases of coronavirus between May 3 and May 9. This area has a population of 5,037. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Pollokshields West Pollokshields West has a population of 4,662 and recorded 21 new cases of coronavirus in the last week. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Govanhill West Govanhill West recorded 14 new coronavirus cases in the last seven days. This area has a population of 5,793 people. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Central Easterhouse Central Easterhouse recorded 13 cases of coronavirus between May 3 and May 9. This area has a population of 2,382. Photo: Google Buy photo