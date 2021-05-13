Coronavirus in Glasgow: 10 areas of Glasgow with most covid cases as virus rate rises ahead of lockdown easing
Here are 10 ten areas of Glasgow with the most coronavirus cases in the last week as rates are beginning to rise in the city.
According to the latest figures released by Public Health Scotland, Glasgow City recorded 58.3 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 population last week.
Two weeks ago, between April 23 and April 29, that figure was 29.5 per 100,000 population.
The city has the second highest level of case rates in the country, although, it is still significantly lower than Moray, an area which is currently dealing with an isolated outbreak.
These are the ten areas of Glasgow City with the highest number of coronavirus cases between May 3 and May 9.