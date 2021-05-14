According to Scottish government data, as of May 12, 2,968,169 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1,551,339 people had received their second dose.

The list is ordered by per cent of the population vaccinated; areas with a large population have vaccinated much higher numbers of people but their rates per population are lower on average.

Here are the top 13 local authorities in Scotland with the lowest vaccine rates up to May 12.

1. City of Edinburgh City of Edinburgh has given 229,024 people their first dose of the vaccine - 51.4 per cent of the population. 111,512 people have received their second dose - 25 per cent of the population.

2. Glasgow City Glasgow City has administered 291,605 first doses of the vaccine - 54.8 per cent of the population. 134,246 people have been given their second dose - 25.2 per cent of the population.

3. Aberdeen City Aberdeen City has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 113,013 people - 60.3 per cent of the population. 52,617 people have been given their second dose - 27.1 per cent of the population.

4. Dundee City Dundee City has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 75,519 people - 60.3 per cent of the population. 44,941 people have been given their second dose - 35.9 per cent of the population.