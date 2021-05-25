Scottish Government daily covid briefing

Here is all you need to know before Nicola Sturgeon's briefing in Scotland on Tuesday, May 25.

How can you follow?

You can follow the latest covid updates in Scotland via the Scotsman’s liveblog which will keep you up to date with the main points of the briefing as they are announced as well as other news on covid across the country.

The briefing will also be live-streamed via the Scotsman’s website so you can watch and listen in as the First Minister brief’s the country on the latest covid news.

What can we expect the First Minister to say?

No restriction changes are expected to be announced today in the briefing.

However, we can expect the First Minister to address the rising covid numbers across parts of Scotland.

Glasgow is currently the only area in Scotland subjected to level three covid restrictions.

However, there are other council areas such as Clackmannanshire and East Renfrewshire, which are facing increasing covid infection rates.

Clackmannanshire currently has the highest covid rate in Scotland, with a seven-day average rate of 139.7 cases per 100,000 people while Glasgow sits at 136.8 per 100,000.

The First Minister may also address vaccination rollout after large numbers of appointments were missed at Glasgow’s Hydro.

What time will the covid briefing be and who is involved?

The briefing will be held at 12.15 pm on Tuesday, May 25 at St Andrew’s House and will be followed by questions from the media.

Nicola Sturgeon will be joined by chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith.

