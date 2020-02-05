Coronavirus: 31 people tested in Scotland show negative results

RESULTS for all 31 people tested in Scotland for the coronavirus have come back negative.

The Scottish Government announced the confirmed results today and assured it will continue to monitor the situation closely and is work with the World Health Organisation and international community.

The update comes as coronavirus fatalities continue to rise globally.

Chinese authorities have reported around 490 fatalities and an increase in the number of cases to 24,324.

There have been two cases confirmed in the UK, with both patients being treated in the north of England.

The UK Government is chartering a final flight to bring British nationals back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan as Britons in mainland China are urged to get out after the outbreak continued to claim more lives.

It is understood 165 Britons and their dependants remain in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, while 108 people have requested assistance to leave as of the early hours of Wednesday.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated to Britain from Wuhan on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.

One passenger was taken to hospital in Oxford after telling medics he had a cough and a cold, while the rest of those who came back are in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday night: "We have been working round the clock to help British nationals leave Hubei province, on UK, French and New Zealand flights.

"The Foreign Office is chartering a second and final UK flight with space to help all British nationals and their dependants remaining in Hubei to leave.

"I encourage all British nationals in Hubei to register with our teams if they want to leave on this flight."