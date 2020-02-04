Belgian woman with coronavirus on same flight as Britons

A Belgian woman who has tested positive for coronavirus was on board the same French flight that brought back UK citizens from China on Sunday.

Belgium's health agency said the woman was one of nine Belgians on board the flight back to France, which carried passengers from 30 other countries.

Some 11 UK citizens and family members on the flight were then flown on to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Of these, 10 continued to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for a 14-day period of isolation, while Anthony May-Smith was taken to hospital in Oxford to be tested for potential coronavirus.

Nick Phin, National Infection Service deputy director at Public Health England, said: "Public Health England has been notified that a Belgian national who shared a flight with repatriated British Nationals has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"All of the individuals who were on this flight are currently in supervised isolation and are being monitored for symptoms."