Charity helps former RAF technician with tinnitus and vertigo

A former RAF serviceman who lost his hearing has praised a Scottish charity for helping him regain his independence and enjoy his life again.

Philip McDonald , 62, from Elgin, has spoken of how his life changed dramatically in 2015 when he woke up one morning to find he was unable to hear anything and could barely balance.

When he managed to see his doctor for an emergency appointment, he was diagnosed with sudden onset hearing loss, which also caused tinnitus.

The same condition also brought on severe vertigo, which resulted Mr McDonald losing his job in a nursing home as he was deemed unable to provide safe care.

Struggling to cope with the sudden changes in his life, he contacted North East Sensory Services (NESS), which provided him with a range of support.

The charity supports thousands of blind and deaf people, and those with visual and hearing impairments, across Aberdeen , Aberdeenshire , Dundee , Angus and Moray .

Mr McDonald said: "I woke up at 5am to a loud crashing noise, and got up to check what had caused it. I was staggering all over the house, and put it down to being half asleep.

"I went back to bed, but when I woke at 8am , I was still staggering and bouncing around. I thought I would turn the volume on the TV up, but still couldn't hear anything.

"I realised I couldn't hear my feet on the floor, I couldn't hear the kettle, I couldn't hear anything, and I started to panic.

"I managed to get a taxi the GP, where the doctor and other staff had to communicate with me by writing things down. All I could hear was a loud whistling in my ears from the tinnitus.

"Over time, some of my hearing did come back, but all I can hear now is really low bass notes in one of my ears. Sometimes the tinnitus is so bad I can't hear anything else."

As well as coming to terms with his hearing loss, Mr McDonald also had to cope with worsening vertigo, which is most commonly caused by inner ear problems affecting balance.

He said: "It causes nausea and sometimes vomiting. I tell people that it makes me unpredictable as I may have to cancel appointments at the last minute.

"I lost my previous job as a carer in a nursing home because the vertigo was beginning to make me unsafe.

"I can't predict when it flares up, but I have learned that there are some common triggers, like sudden head movements, or walking down steps.

"There have been times when I've reacted to a loud noise, which made me turn my head suddenly, triggering my vertigo and causing me to fall and land in the middle of the street, on two occasions with cars coming towards me.

"If I get an inkling of vertigo, I don't go out until it's passed."

Mr McDonald previously served in the RAF for 22 years, working as a technician at both RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Kinloss, and after his diagnosis he decided to move back to Scotland .

After hearing about NESS from a friend, he contacted the charity and staff were able to help him adjust to his new life and regain his confidence and self-esteem.

Among the practical things that the charity helped with were a flashing doorbell he could see anywhere in his house, as well as a flashing and vibrating smoke alarm.

A social worker at the charity also helped him apply for the Adult Disability Payment, which has given him crucial financial support as he is now unable to work.

He also joined one of NESS's lipreading classes, which he described as "amazing" and "a real turnaround" as it helped him meet others going through the same experience.

Mr McDonald said: "I know I can phone NESS any time during the day if I'm feeling lonely. The social isolation is the worst, and they helped me so much with that.

"I've found that telling people about my hearing loss really helps, and explaining that hearing aids don't magically fix your hearing, they are only there to support you.

"It's really important for people to look at you when they are talking, so you can lipread.

"I find it difficult when people join in a conversation I am having.

"I can follow one person, but I can't follow two or three people at the same time.

"If you are having difficulties with your hearing, and are diagnosed with hearing loss, I would always recommend going to NESS."

Carla Marchbank , statutory services manager at NESS, said: "Philip's story shows just how devastating sensory loss can be.

"At NESS, our staff understand people need different things along their journey, and we try to support them in whatever way they need at the best time for them.