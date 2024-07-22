Care staff scoop coveted awards

Fergal Naughton and Mary Ellen McPhee at Highview Care Home in Inverness have been crowned Dementia Champion of the Year and Learner of the Year respectively for the North East Division in the Barchester Care Awards and are both through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and both Feral and Mary Ellen are over the moon to have been named the winners for the North East Division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Mary Ellen, known to residents and colleagues as Elly said: “This is an absolute shock. I didn’t even know I was nominated! It is testament to the quality of leadership and training offered at Highview House, who have helped me throughout my nursing career. I started off as a carer, and now I’m working toward my nursing qualifications. I’m really looking forward to my trip to the awards with my colleague, Fergal!”

Fergal, who is Head of the Memory Lane dementia community at the Inverness care home, added: “It is an honour to be recognised for my team’s efforts. We pride ourselves on being able to recognise issues which are stressful for residents who are perhaps not able to express themselves. The real importance of my role is in creating an environment in which these issues can be identified and solved. Our team demonstrate remarkable levels of empathy and kindness.”

As the winner for the North East, Elly and Fergal are through to the national finals in which the overall winners are decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Elsbeth Russell said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Fergal and Elly. The both exemplify the commitment to care, dedication, professionalism and empathy that Highview is renowned for. I’m delighted for them both, and for the entire team.”

