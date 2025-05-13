A former SNP minister has spoken passionately about the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An emotional MSP has revealed how how her mother opted to starve herself to “hasten her inevitable death” after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Elena Whitham told how her mother Irene McLeod took two weeks to die after making that decision in secret back in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur speaks tio suppoters ahead of the vote on assisted dying at Holyrood | Lisa Ferguson

As Holyrood debated a Bill on Tuesday that could bring in assisted dying for terminally ill Scots, Ms Whitham said her mother was 58 and “had so much to live for”.

The former drugs and alcohol minister, who resigned from the role in February last year for health reasons, described her mother as being “all sorts of awesome”. “She was funny, she was sarcastic, passionate and complicated,” Ms Whitham said.

But after being diagnosed with terminal stage four lung cancer in February 2014, Ms Whitham said her mother was dead just five weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Whitham recalled: “I hadn’t even processed the fact that she was ill by the time we were ordering her wicker casket.

Elena Whitham has resigned as the Scottish Government's drugs and alcohol policy minister. Picture: John Devlin

“She was only 58, she had so much to live for. And yet her last decision on this earth was to starve herself, to hasten her inevitable death.”

She added: “My mum didn’t tell us what she was doing. I think she knew we were not ready to let her go and she wanted to protect us from her decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her mind was made up in her usual headstrong manner, and she had the agreement of her medical team she could choose to die this way. It is the only way the medical establishment allows a death when you are terminal.”

The SNP MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley said she could “not even fathom the internal conflict she must have experienced, as she was consumed first by hunger and then by the urgent need to drink”.

The MSP, who is stepping down from Holyrood in May 2026, said it had taken two weeks for her mother to “starve to death”.

She recalled: “She woke up very briefly the morning she passed away, when she wasn’t sedated quickly enough, and none of us will ever forget the terror on her face when she realised she wasn’t dead after having been unconscious for three days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Whitham told MSPs: “My mum deserved to plan a compassionate death, surrounded by her family, not one she had to conduct in secret, with us only finding out when a caring nurse explained what she had been enduring prior to lapsing into unconsciousness.

“No-one should be forced to starve themselves, travel overseas or use other traumatic methods to end their lives when dealing with a terminal diagnosis.”