Alcohol-related deaths reach 'devastating' 12-year high in Scotland

There were 1,190 alcohol-specific deaths in 2020, an increase of 17 per cent on the previous year.

This is the highest yearly total since 2008, and represents a rate of 21.5 per 100,000 population.

The areas most affected are Glasgow City and Inverclyde.

The rate of alcohol deaths in the more deprived areas was more than four times that of the least deprived areas in 2020.

There were more than twice as many deaths in men (826) than in women (364).

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, called the figure “devastating”.

She said: “Last year we saw a positive reduction in the number of deaths caused by alcohol. This sudden increase of 17 per cent is devastating to see and a tragedy for everyone affected. It is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to take our eye off the ball where alcohol harm is concerned.

“Scotland has made good progress in addressing the problems we have with alcohol by introducing policies like minimum unit pricing which is showing promising results.

"Yet the impact of the pandemic threatens to undermine this progress. Many people, particularly heavier drinkers, have reported that they have increased their drinking during the last 18 months. The effects are felt most by those living in our poorest communities, who are eight times more likely to die due to alcohol.”

Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), based at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, said Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) should be increased from 50p to 65p.

Director, Elinor Jayne, said: “The number of people in Scotland who died directly as a result of alcohol should act as a reminder to all that it’s not only drugs that cause immense harm and suffering, but alcohol too. Everyone left behind by those who have died as a result of alcohol will testify to that.

“While Scotland led the way by introducing minimum unit pricing for alcohol in 2018, there’s still a long way to go to turn these figures round and most importantly, reduce the damage caused by alcohol to people’s lives and health.”

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, Chair of the Alcohol Health Alliance UK, said the deaths in Scotland follow a similar pattern to the rest of the UK.

“We cannot afford to continue ignoring the damage that alcohol is inflicting on communities around the UK,” he said.

"Though the Scottish Government has led the way with innovative alcohol harm prevention policies - like minimum unit pricing – there is still more to do to tackle alcohol harm including ensuring access to alcohol treatment for all who need it.

"This must be backed up by urgent action from the UK Government in the form of effective alcohol taxes and alcohol advertising restrictions on TV and online to protect children. Lives depend on it.”

We Are With You provides free confidential support, 9am-9pm, on 0800 915 4624. Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs supports anyone concerned about someone else’s alcohol or drug use, on 08080 101011.

