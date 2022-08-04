The centres will open at 10 sites across Scotland and are meant to be delivering at least 40,000 additional procedures per year by 2026.

However, at least five will not open as originally scheduled and some of the proposals have still to be agreed.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish government said addressing long waits was a "key focus of our plans for NHS recovery".

Half of the new national treatment centres planned to increase capacity for NHS operations are facing delays (Photo: Michael Gillen).

However, Carol Mochan, Labour spokesperson for health, said the situation is “extremely disappointing” as one in eight Scots are on a waiting list for NHS services.

The Labour MSP said: "It’s very understandable that people are very angry about this- both patients and staff who are at the centre of the NHS trying to get their work done while the government are failing on many accounts around treatment centres, accident and emergency, around ongoing bed situations so it’s very disappointing.

"This has been going on before Covid and the government has acknowledged this and that they haven’t properly planned.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been criticised for 'not understanding' the NHS by Scottish Conservatives (Photo: Jane Barlow).

Plans to expand the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank and provide five new elective and diagnostic treatment centres were first unveiled by the Scottish government in 2016 with the aim for them to be completed by the end of last year.

Yet, this target was missed and the Scottish Government expanded the plans to create 10 specialist national treatment centres (NTCs) instead.

The Scottish Government has said four of the national treatment centres will open within the next year in Fife, Highland, Forth Valley and one at the Golden Jubilee specialising in orthopaedics.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Scottish Tories shadow cabinet secretary for health and social care said: “This is an SNP Government that has failed to deliver ferries, deposit return scheme, the R100 superfast broadband.

"In health, we don’t have enough link workers, we’ve got the longest A & E waiting times, we’ve got the longest ambulance waiting times, leading to people dying and I’m terrified of what they are going to do when they try to roll out the biggest change to the NHS which will come with our national care service.

"Humza Yousaf simply does not understand the NHS and quite simply SNP policies of not hiring appropriate staff, not having enough workforce is coming back and this is exactly what we are seeing.

"Every day that passes we are significantly adding to our waiting times.”

Dr Gulhane said there is a “hidden” 550,000 people who are still to be seen as outpatients, stating this is something he has seen at his own surgery, which is leading to people having chronic pain.

The Scottish Conservative MSP added: “This is unacceptable.”

The Scottish Government has said they are supporting health boards by investing £11 million over the next five years to build increased capacity through a number of “ambitious” recruitment strands.