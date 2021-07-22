Area focus: Killin

KILLIN, SCOTLAND The historic stone bridge of the A827 road above the river and falls of Dochart in Killin, Scotland. Copyright (c) 2020 Mino Surkala/Shutterstock.

Mental health life insurance provider i’m insured analysed data from Tripadvisor and compared locations against factors including air quality, green space and number of wellness activities.

Killin, the only Scottish location to feature on the list, came second to Watermillock in Cumbria and ahead of Thurlestone in Devon, and Tortworth in Gloucestershire.

While the village has become a popular holiday spot amid Covid-19 travel restrictions, it should be at the top of the list when it comes to buying a home that offers a peaceful rural setting in which to live and work.

View of the village of Killin in Scotland at dusk from the Tarmachan ridge. Copyright (c) 2018 cornfield/Shutterstock.

The name Killin derives from Cill Fhinn, Gaelic “White Church”, and it is an idyllic retreat that is perfect for outdoors and wildlife enthusiasts.

Situated at the famous Falls of Dochart, Killin was listed as a burgh of barony by Sir John Campbell of Glenorchy, first Earl of Breadalbane, in 1694.

However, with a preserved prehistoric stone circle in the grounds of the village’s Kinnell House, its history stretches back far beyond the 17th Century.

The 16th-Century house was the ancient seat of Clan Macnab, whose burial grounds are at Inchbuie, on the River Dochart.

In fact, Killin formed on the confluence of the rivers Dochart and Lochay, as a meeting point for various routes between smaller nearby communities. It subsequently developed into a mile-long village with a population of about 666 people.

A home there costs an average £254,335, according to Zoopla, which seems a very modest price for such a majestic setting.

Killin is located approximately halfway between Scotland’s east and west coasts and is an hour to Stirling by car, an hour and 20 minutes to Perth and has access to Pitlochry, Fort William and Oban.

The Main Street runs east to west towards Loch Tay and features a number of large detached villas and charming cottages, nestled among amenities, including shops, restaurants and bed-and-breakfast accommodation.

The average market value of a property on Main Street is £249,853.

A selection of detached bungalows with generously proportioned gardens can be found on Manse Road, offering arguably the best panoramic views of Loch Tay and the surrounding hills, which include Munros Ben Lawers and Beinn Ghlas.

It is therefore unsurprising that a property on Manse Road has a higher average market value than Main Street of £280,564.

Manse Road winds along to Fingal Road, which is a modern development of carefully-designed detached and semi-detached houses. These are ideal for families and benefit from a backdrop of Ben Lawers Nature Reserve.

Parents seeking a small school for their children should look no further than Killin, as its primary school roll is just 56. Secondary education is provided by McLaren High School in Callander, a half-hour drive south.