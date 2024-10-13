Calls have been made to upgrade a road leading to one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Outer Hebrides, while others have said this could put the ‘olde worlde’ appeal of the island at risk

Concern has been raised over calls to develop infrastructure at an island’s major tourist site for fear it will change the character of the place.

The Gearrannan Blackhouse Village on the Isle of Lewis is reached by a single track road that has endured increased vehicle numbers and congestion as tourism to the island continues to rise.

Locals in the area described the conditions this summer as “horrendous”, and called for action to address the state of the road “initially built for horse and cart”, which is now being inundated with tour buses and motorhomes.

The Blackhouse Village is one of the main tourist attractions on the Isle of Lewis | Katharine Hay

Conservative member for Sgir’Uige agus Carlabhagh on Western Isles Council Ranald Fraser said while an increase in tourists to the site was a good thing, “this also means that the infrastructure leading up to it needs vital upgrades to cope with the demand”.

Others, however, raised concern over the island losing its character if the road was to be upgraded.

Roddy Martin, chairman of Airidhantuim Community Council | Katharine Hay

Roddy Martin, chairman of Airidhantuim Community Council, said: “Roads like this one appeals to tourists. It’s this olde worlde kind of thing.

“I have visitors from Canada just now, and our roads are like a sidewalk to them. They have massive highways. Do we want that? I don’t think so.”

Calls to make improvements to the road leading into the historic village have long been made, particularly to create more space for vehicles.

Mr Martin said one solution for the road to the village, which was the last group of traditional blackhouses occupied in the Hebrides, would be to add some passing places.

“But to build a two-track road there would take a lot of commitment and government cash, and I don’t think there’s much cash going about just now for anything,” he said.

“It’s also almost impossible simply because of the depth of peat here. It would cost millions of pounds to upgrade the network of roads on these islands.”

Mr Martin’s comments come as the new deep water port at Stornoway, which is now capable of berthing larger cruise ships, welcomes thousands more tourists to the islands, with Gearrannan one of the sites included in day trip itineraries.

“Maybe they should be charged more for coming in here, these cruise liners,” he said. “And the amount of caravans and mobile homes we see floating around. There’s just so many of them. Maybe they should contribute. I can’t see our own council getting that kind of cash to do what’s needed.

“’Over-tourism’ is impacting the island and taking its toll on the roads. It’s the same in other parts of the country.”

One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “I wouldn’t build bigger roads even though the tourism is more concentrated here. It would just be changing the island too much and for who?

“I’ve been coming here all my life before I moved here and seen changes that are just not the island. I’ve met some people who complain that we don’t have big shops in every village. A lot of these things are what keeps the island unique, it’s part of its character. If you change it too much, people won’t see the appeal to come.”

The response comes after a parliamentary question written last month called for funding to upgrade the road to the Blackhouse village.